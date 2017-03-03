ActionForex.com
European Session: Orders and Options Watch
Written by ActionForex.com | Mar 03 17 08:07 GMT

EUR: The single currency has recovered after holding above support at 1.0493, however, offers are still noted at 1.0530, 1.0545 and 1.0570-75, sell orders are reported at 1.0600, 1.0620 and 1.0635, selling interest is tipped at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0510, 1.0490-95 and 1.0470, buying interest should emerge around 1.0450 and 1.0420, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.0390-00.

GBP: Cable has remained under pressure, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2245-50 and 1.2220, buying interest is tipped at 1.2200 and 1.2170. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2310, 1.2330 and 1.2345-50, sell orders are expected at 1.2380 and 1.2405-10, sellers are awaiting at 1.2450, 1.2470 and 1.2500, selling interest should emerge around 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2580.

CHF: Dollar has retreated after rising to 1.0146, sell orders are still noted at 1.0150 and 1.0170, mixture of offers and stops is located at 1.0200-10. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0095-00, 1.0065 and 1.0050, buy orders are expected at 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950.

JPY: The greenback eased after meeting resistance at 114.59, offers are still noted at 114.60-70 and 115.00, sell orders are reported at 115.25-30 and 115.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 114.00-05, 113.80-85 and 113.45-50, buy orders are expected at 113.00-10, 112.75-80 and 112.50, buyers are awaiting at 112.20 and 112.00, buying interest is tipped at 111.85, 111.50 and 111.30.
 

