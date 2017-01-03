<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency extended intra-day decline and bids at 1.0380-85 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.0365-70 and 1.0350 (sizeable with stops below), buying interest is tipped at 1.0320 and 1.0300. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0420-30, 1.0450 and 1.0485, sell orders are expected at 1.0500, 1.0525 and 1.0550-55, selling interest should emerge around 1.0585 and 1.0600. GBP: Cable remained under pressure after intra-day fall to 1.2247, offers are noted at 1.2305-10, 1.2330 and 1.2350, sell orders are reported at 1.2380-85 and 1.2400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2240-45, 1.2220-25 and 1.2200, buying interest is tipped at 1.2185, 1.2150 and further out at 1.2100. CHF: Dollar rallied today and offers at 1.0300 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0320-25 (stops above) and 1.0350-60, selling interest is tipped at 1.0380 and 1.0400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0250-60, 1.0210-20 and 1.0180-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0160 and 1.0140-45 (stops below). JPY: The greenback surged today, however, sell orders are reported at 118.60-70 (stops above) and 119.00 (option barrier), selling interest is tipped at 119.20-30 and 119.50-60. On the downside, bids are seen at 117.70-75, 117.50 and 117.20-25 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 117.00, 116.70 and 116.40-45 (more stops below), buying interest should emerge around 116.30 and 116.00.