Jan 04 15:03 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch Print E-mail
Market Overview | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 04 17 14:42 GMT

EUR: The single currency edged higher in NY morning, offers at 1.0450 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0480-85 and 1.0500, selling interest is tipped at 1.0525, 1.0550-55 and 1.0585, mixture of offers and stops is located at 1.0600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0420-25, 1.0400 and 1.0380-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0365, 1.0345-50 and 1.0300 (related to large barrier).

GBP: Cable has rebounded after falling to 1.2199 yesterday, however, offers are still noted at 1.2300, 1.2330 and 1.2350, sell orders are reported at 1.2380-85 and 1.2400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2240-50, 1.2220-25 and 1.2200, buying interest is tipped at 1.2185, 1.2150 and further out at 1.2100.

CHF: Dollar retreated after surging to 1.0335 yesterday, offers are noted 1.0290-00, 1.0335 and 1.0350-60, selling interest is tipped at 1.0380 and 1.0400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0230, 1.0210-15 and 1.0180-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0160 and 1.0140-45 (stops below).

JPY: The greenback slipped again in European session, bids at 117.50 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 117.20 (stops below) and 117.00, buying itnerest is tipped at 116.70, 116.40-45 and 116.00-10. On the upside, offers are seen at 117.70-75, 5118.00 and 118.20-25, sell orders are expected at 118.45-50, 118.80 and 119.00 (related to sizeable option barrier).

 

