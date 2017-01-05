ActionForex.com
Jan 05 15:04 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch Print E-mail
Market Overview | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 05 17 14:10 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency met resistance at 1.0575, offers are still noted at 1.0575-85, 1.0600 and 1.0620, sell orders are reported at 1.0650 and 1.0680, selling interest is tipped at 1.0700, 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0480 and 1.0450, buy orders are reported at 1.0420 and 1.0400, buying interest should emerge around 1.0380-85, 1.0360-65 and 1.0345-50.

GBP: Cable retreated quite sharply from 1.2363 to 1.2270 but buy orders are still noted at 1.2265-70, 1.2250 and 1.2220, buying interest is tipped at 1.2200, 1.2185 and 1.2150, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2100. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2325-30, 1.2350-55 and 1.2365, sell orders are expected at 1.2380-85 and 1.2400, selling interest should emerge around 1.2450-60 and 1.2500.

CHF: Dollar remained under pressure, offers are still noted at 1.0220, 1.0240-50 (stops above) and 1.0270, sell orders are reported at 1.0290-00 and further out at 1.0335-45, selling interest is tipped at 1.0365, 1.0380 and 1.0400. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0140-50 (stops below) and 1.0120, buy orders are expected at 1.0100, 1.0080 and 1.0050-60.

JPY: The greenback rebounded after falling to 115.58 but sell orders are reported at 116.80, 117.00 and 117.20-30, selling interest is tipped at 117.50, 117.80 and 118.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 115.50-55, 115.20 and 115.00, buy orders are expected at 114.80 and 114.50, buying interest should emerge around 114.30 and 114.00.
 

