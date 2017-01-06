<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has retreated after brief rise to 1.0623, , offers are noted at 1.0625, 1.0650 and 1.0680, sell orders are reported at 1.0700, 1.0730 and 1.0750, selling interest is tipped at 1.0775-80 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0520 and 1.0500, buy orders are expected at 1.0480, 1.0450 and 1.0420, buying interest should emerge around 1.0400, 1.0380-85 and 1.0365, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.0350. GBP: Cable continued heading south after retreating from yesterday's high of 1.2433, bids at 1.2350-60 and 1.2320 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.2300, 1.2280 and 1.2265, buying interest should emerge around 1.2250, 1.2220 and 1.2200. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2360, 1.2390-00 and 1.2430-35, sell orders are reported at 1.2450, 1.2480 and 1.2500, selling interest is tipped at 1.2520 and 1.2550. CHF: Dollar rebounded in NY morning and offers at 1.0130 and 1.0160 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0170, 1.0200 and 1.0220, sellers are awaiting at 1.0240-50 (stops above) and 1.0265, selling interest is tipped at 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0100, 1.0080 and 1.0050, buy orders are expected at 1.0030, 1.0000 and 0.9980, buying interest should emerge around 0.9960, 0.9930 and 0.9900. JPY: The greenback also bounced in US opening, offers at 116.50 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 116.80 and 117.00, sellers are reported at 117.20-30 and 117.50, selling interest is tipped at 117.80 and 118.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 116.00, 115.70 and 115.50, buy orders are expected at 115.20, 115.00 and 114.80, buying interest should emerge around 114.50, 114.30 and 114.00.