US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency found support at 1.0511 and recovered, however, offers are still noted at 1.0560-65, 1.0585 and 1.0600-05, sell orders are reported at 1.0620 and 1.0650, selling interest is tipped at 1.0680, 1.0700 and 1.0730. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0500-10 and 1.0480, buy orders are expected at 1.0450, 1.0420 and 1.0400, buying interest should emerge around 1.0380-85, 1.0365 and 1.0350. GBP: Cable tumbled after opening lower today, however, bids are still noted at 1.2120-25, 1.2100 and 1.2080-85, buy orders are reported at 1.2050, 1.2030 and 1.2000. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2180, 1.2200 and 1.2220, sell orders are expected at 1.2250, 1.2280 and 1.2300, selling interest should emerge around 1.2320 and 1.2350. CHF: Dollar eased after edging higher to 1.0198, offers are still noted at 1.0200, 1.0220 and 1.0260, sell orders are reported at 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0160, 1.0130 and 1.0100, buy orders are expected at 1.0080 and 1.0050, buying interest should emerge around 1.0030 and 1.0000. JPY: The greenback has retreated quite sharply after meeting resistance at 117.53, bids at 116.80 and 116.50 were filled but buy orders are noted at 116.00 and 115.75-80, buying interest is tipped at 115.50, 115.20-25 and 115.00. On the upside, offers are lowered to 116.70-75, 117.00 and 117.20, sell orders are expected at 117.50-55, 117.80 and 118.00, selling interest should emerge around 118.20 and 118.50.