US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency found support at 1.0558 and has rebounded in NY morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.0630 and 1.0650 and 1.0600-05, sell orders are reported at 1.0680, 1.0700 and 1.0730, selling interest is tipped at 1.0750, 1.0780 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0550-55 and 1.0500-10 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 1.0480, 1.0450, 1.0420 and 1.0400, buying interest should emerge around 1.0380-85, 1.0365 and 1.0350. GBP: Cable bounced off intra-day low of 1.2106 and bids are still noted at 1.2100, 1.2080-85 and 1.2050, buy orders are reported at 1.2030 and 1.2000, buying interest is tipped at 1.1980 and 1.1950. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2180 and 1.2200, sell orders are expected at 1.2220 and 1.2250, selling interest is tipped at 1.2280 and 1.2300. CHF: Dollar remained confined within familiar range, offers are still noted at 1.0170 and 1.0200, sell orders are reported at 1.0220 and 1.0260, selling interest is tipped at 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0100 and 1.0080, buying interest should emerge around 1.0050, 1.0030 and 1.0000. JPY: The greenback met resistance at 116.34 and has retreated in NY morning, however, bids are noted at 115.45, 115.20 and 115.00, buy orders are reported at 114.80 and 114.50, buying interest is tipped at 114.30 and 114.00. On the upside, offers are seen at 116.35 and 116.50, sell orders are expected at 116.75-80, 117.00 and 117.20, selling interest should emerge around 117.50-55, 117.80 and 118.00.