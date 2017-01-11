<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency dropped today after brief recovery, bids at 1.0535, 1.0520, 1.0500 and 1.0480 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.0450, 1.0420 and 1.0400. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0500, 1.0520 and 1.0550, sell orders are expected at 1.0580, 1.0600 and 1.0620-25, selling interest is tipped at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700. GBP: Cable has remained under pressure, offers are lowered to 1.2150 and 1.2180, sell orders are reported at 1.2200 and 1.2220, selling interest is tipped at 1.2250, 1.2250 and 1.2300. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2080-85 and 1.2050, buying interest should emerge around 1.2030 and 1.2000. CHF: Dollar has surged against Swiss franc, offers at 1.0200 and 1.0220 were filled but sell orders are reported at 1.0260, 1.0280 and 1.0300. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0200, 1.0170 and 1.0145-50, buyers are awaiting at 1.0130 and 1.0100, buy orders are expected at 1.0080 and 1.0050, buying interest is tipped at 1.0030 and 1.0000. JPY: The greenback also staged a strong rebound vs yen, offers at 116.20-25, 116.50 and 116.80 were filled but sell orders are reported at 117.00, 117.20 and 117.50-55, selling interest is tipped at 117.80 and 118.00. On the downside, bids are raised to 116.50, 116.20 and 116.00, buy orders are seen at 115.75-80, 115.50 and 115.20, buyers are awaiting at 115.00, 114.80 and 114.50, buying interest should emerge around 114.30 and 114.00.