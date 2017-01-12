<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency maintained a firm undertone but sell orders are reported at 1.0685, 1.0700 and 1.0725-30, selling interest is tipped at 1.0750, 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0620, 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest should emerge around 1.0480 and 1.0450. GBP: Cable eased after rising to 1.2317 earlier today, offers are still noted at 1.2325-30, 1.2360 and 1.2380, selling interest is tipped at 1.2400, 1.2430 and 1.2450. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2250, 1.2230 and 1.2200, buy orders are expected at 1.2180, 1.2165 and 1.2150, buying interest should emerge around 1.2125-30 and 1.2100. CHF: Dollar recovered after falling to 1.0056, buy orders are reported at 1.0050 and 1.0030, mixture of bids and stops is located at 0.9990-1.0000. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0100, 1.0130 and 1.0150-60, sell orders are expected at 1.0180 and 1.0200, selling interest is tipped at 1.0220, 1.0260-70 and 1.0300. JPY: The greenback dropped briefly below 114 level before recovering, some buy orders are noted at 113.75-80, 113.50 and 113.20-25, buying interest is tipped at 113.00, 112.85 and 112.65, mixture of bids and stops is located at 112.50. On the upside, offers are seen at 114.60, 114.80 and 115.00, sell orders are expected at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, selling interest should emerge around 1167.00, 116.20-25 and 116.50.