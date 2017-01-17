<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency eased after surging to 1.0717, offers are still noted at 1.0725-30 and 1.0750, sell orders are reported at 1.0785 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buy orders are expected at 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550, buying interest should emerge around 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable rallied today and offers on the upside were basically cleared, some sell orders are expected at 1.2350 and further out at 1.2395-00, mixture of offers and stops is located at 1.2430-40. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2300, 1.2270 and 1.2240-50, buy orders are reported at 1.2215-20, 1.2195-00 and 1.2170, buying interest should emerge around 1.2150-55, 1.2115-20 and 1.2090-00. CHF: Dollar has recovered after falling briefly below 1.0000 level, however, offers are still noted at 1.0040-50, 1.0080 and 1.0100, sell orders are reported at 1.0125-35, 1.0150 and 1.0170, selling interest is tipped at 1.0200, 1.0220 and 1.0260-70. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9990, 0.9970 and 0.9950, buy orders are expected at 0.9920-30 and 0.9900. JPY: The greenback recovered after falling to 112.73 earlier today, however, offers are still noted at 113.80 and 114.00, sell orders are expected at 114.30, 114.60 and 114.80, selling interest should emerge around 115.00, 115.20 and 115.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.65 and 112.50, buying interest is tipped at 112.20 and 112.00, fresh demand is located at 111.80 and 111.50.