US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency slipped in NY morning, bids at 1.0625-30 and 1.0600 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0580 and 1.0565, buying interest is tipped at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0620-25, 1.0650 and 1.0680-85, sell orders are expected at 1.0700 and 1.0720-25, selling interest should emerge around 1.0750, 1.0785 and 1.0800. GBP: Cable eased in US opening, offers are still noted at 1.2350-60, 1.2380 and 1.2400, sell orders are reported at 1.2420 and 1.2450, selling interest is tipped at 1.2475-80 and 1.2500. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2280, 1.2250 and 1.2230, buy orders are expected at 1.2200 and 1.2185, buying interest should emerge around 1.2150 and 1.2100-10. CHF: Dollar has staged a strong rebound today, offers at 1.0080-85 and 1.0100 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0130 and 1.0160, sellng interest is tipped at 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0080-90 and 1.0045-50, buy orders are expected at 1.0030, 1.0000 and 0.9980, buying interest should emerge around 0.9950, 0.9920-30 and 0.9900. JPY: The greenback has surged again in NY opening, offers at 115.00, 115.20 and 115.35 were filled but sell orders are reported at 115.50-55, 115.80 and 116.00, selling interest is tipped at 116.30 and 116.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 114.95-00 and 114.70, buy orders are expected at 114.50, 114.20 and 114.00, buyers are awaiting at 113.85, 113.55-60 and 113.20, buying interest should emerge around 113.00, 112.80 and 112.65, mixture of bids and stops is located at 112.50.