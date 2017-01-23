<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency eased from 1.0755, offers are still noted at 1.0755-60, 1.0785 and 1.0800, sell orders are reported at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0700-10 and 1.0680, buy orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. GBP: Cable has maintained a firm undertone but sell orders are still noted at 1.2480, 1.2500 and 1.2520, selling interest is tipped at 1.2550, 1.2585 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2420, 1.2400 and 1.2375-80, buy orders are expected at 1.2350, 1.2320-25 and 1.2300, buying interest should emerge around 1.2280 and 1.2250. CHF: Dollar bounced off low of 0.9974, bids are still noted at 0.9960-70, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0030, 1.0050 and 1.0080, sell orders are expected at 1.0100 and 1.0130, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. JPY: The greenback remained under pressure, however, buy orders are still noted at 113.00-10, 112.80 and 112.65, buying interest is tipped at 112.50, 112.30 and 112.00. On the upside, offers are seen at 113.80 and 114.00, sell orders are expected at 114.20, 114.50 and 114.80, selling interest should emerge around 115.00, 115.20 and 115.35, sellers are awaiting at 111.55-60, 115.80 and 116.00.