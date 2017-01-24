<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency traded narrowly after meeting resistance at 1.0773, offers are noted at 1.0760, 1.0780 and 1.0800, sell orders are reported at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0720, 1.0700 and 1.0680, buy orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. GBP: Cable retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2546 and offers are still noted at 1.2500-25, 1.2535 and 1.2550, sell orders are reported at 1.2585, 1.2600 and 1.2630, selling interest is tipped at 1.2650, 1.2675-80 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2420 and 1.2400, buy orders are expected at 1.2375-80, 1.2350 and 1.2320-25, buying interest should emerge around 1.2300, 1.2280 and 1.2250. CHF: Although dollar rebounded after marginal fall to 0.9960, offers are still noted at 1.0020 and 1.0135-40, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9960, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. JPY: The greenback recovered from low of 112.52, however, offers are still noted at 113.50, 113.65 and 113.80, sell orders are reported at 114.00, 114.20 and 114.50, selling interest is tipped at 114.80, 115.00 and 115.20, sellers are awaiting at 115.35 and 115.55-60. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.00, 112.80 and 112.65, buy orders are expected at 112.50, 112.30 and 112.00, buying interest should emerge around 111.80 and 111.50.