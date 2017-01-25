<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency rebounded in European session, offers at 1.0740 and 1.0760 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0775-80, 1.0800 and 1.0830, selling interest is tipped at 1.0850-55, 1.0880 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0700-10 and 1.0680, buy orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. GBP: Cable has risen again today, offers at 1.2550, 1.2585 and 1.2600 were filled, however, sell orders are reported at 1.2630 and 1.2650, selling interest is tipped at 1.2675-80 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2550, 1.2520 and 1.2480-90 (stops below), buyers are noted at 1.2450, 1.2420 and 1.2400, buy orders are expected at 1.2375-80, 1.2350 and 1.2320-25, buying interest should emerge around 1.2300, 1.2280 and 1.2250. CHF: Dollar slipped after meeting resistance at 1.0026, offers are still noted at 1.0000, 1.0020 and 1.0135-40, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9960-70, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. JPY: The greenback held above 113.00 level and has rebounded in NY morning, however, offers are noted at 113.80-85, 114.00 and 114.20, sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.80 and 115.00, selling interest is tipped at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, mixture of offers and stops is located at 116.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.00-05 and 112.80, buy orders are expected at 112.65, 112.50 and 112.30, buying interest should emerge around 112.00, 111.80 and 111.50.