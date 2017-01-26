<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency dropped since European session on dollar's broad-based rebound, bids at 1.0720 and 1.0700 were filled but buy orders are expected at 1.0680, 1.0650, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600, buying interest should emerge around 1.0580, 1.0565 and 1.0550. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0735-40, 1.0765 and 1.0780, sell orders are reported at 1.0800, 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0880 and 1.0900. GBP: Cable also dropped since London morning, bids at 1.2625, 1.2600 and 1.2580 were filled but buy orders are expected at 1.2550, 1.2520 and 1.2480-90 (stops below), buyers are noted at 1.2450, 1.2420 and 1.2400. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2600 and 1.2630-40, sell orders are reported at 1.2675-80 and 1.2700, selling interest is tipped at 1.2725-30 and 1.2750. CHF: Dollar remained confined within familier range, offers are still noted at 1.0005, 1.0020 and 1.0135-40, selling interest should emerge around 1.0160, 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9960-65, 0.9930 and 0.9900, buy orders are reported at 0.9880 and 0.9850. JPY: The greenback rallied today on dollar's broad-based strength, offers at 113.80-85, 114.00 and 114.20 were filled but sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.80 and 115.00, selling interest is tipped at 115.20, 115.50 and 115.80, mixture of offers and stops is located at 116.00. On the downside, bids are raised to 114.00, 113.65-70 and 113.50, buyers are awaiting at 113.30, 113.00-05 and 112.80, buy orders are expected at 112.65, 112.50 and 112.30, buying interest should emerge around 112.00, 111.80 and 111.50.