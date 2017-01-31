ActionForex.com
Jan 31 15:23 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch Print E-mail
Market Overview | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 31 17 14:22 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency has risen again in NY morning, offers at 1.0730 and 1.0750 were filled but, sell orders are reported at 1.0765, 1.0780 and 1.0800, selling interest is tipped at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0725-30, 1.0700 and 1.0680, buyers are awaiting at 1.0655-60 and 1.0625-30, buy orders are expected at 1.0600 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0565 and 1.0550.

GBP: Cable bounced of intra-day low of 1.2412, however, offers are still noted at 1.2500, 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2565, sell orders are reported at 1.0280, 1.2600 and 1.2630, selling interest is tipped at 1.2660, 1.2680 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2450 and 1.2400-10, buy orders are expected at 1.2380, 1.2365 and 1.2350.

CHF: Dollar has fallen again in US opening, bids at 0.9930 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 0.9900 and 0.9880, buying interest should emerge around 0.9850, 0.9830 and 0.9800. On the upside, offers are seen at 0.9970-80, 1.0000 and 1.0030, sell orders are expected at 1.0050, 1.0080 and 1.0100, selling interest is tipped at 1.0135-40, 1.0160 and 1.0180.

JPY: The greenback faltered just below 114.00 level and has dropped again, offers are still noted at 114.00, 114.30 and 114.50, sell orders are reported at 114.80, 115.00 and 115.30-35, selling interest is tipped at 115.50, 115.65 and 115.80, mixture of offers and stops is located at 116.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.00, 112.80-85 and 112.50, buying interest should emerge around 112.30 and 112.00.
 

