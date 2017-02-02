<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has edged higher again, however, offers are still noted at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, sell orders are reported at 1.0885 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0780, 1.0760 and 1.0730, buy orders are expected at 1.0700, 1.0680 and 1.0655-60, buying interest is tipped at 1.0625-30, 1.0600 and 1.0580. GBP: Cable reversed intra-day initial rise and dropped sharply from 1.2706, bids at 1.2650, 1.2620, 1.2600, 1.2570-80 and 1.2545-50 were filled, however, some buy orders are still noted at 1.2520 and 1.2500. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2580, 1.2600-10 and 1.2640-50, sell orders are expected at 1.2670-75 and 1.2700-10, sellers are tipped at 1.2725-30, 1.2750 and 1.2775, selling interest is tipped at 1.2800, 1.2830 and 1.2850. CHF: Dollar has remained under pressure, however, bids are still noted at 0.9850-60 and 0.9825-30, buying interest should emerge around 0.9800 and 0.9770. On the upside, offers are lowered to 0.9900, 0.9920-25 and 0.9970-80, sell orders are reported at 1.0000, 1.0030 and 1.0050, selling interest is tipped at 1.0080, 1.0100 and 1.0135-40. JPY: The greenback has recovered after marginal fall to 112.05, bids at 112.20-25 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 112.00 and 111.85, buying interest is tipped at 111.50 and 111.00. On the upside, offers are lowered to 112.65, 113.00 and 113.20, sell orders are expected at 113.50, 113.80 and 114.00, selling interest should emerge around 114.30 and 114.50.