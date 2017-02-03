ActionForex.com
Feb 03 15:30 GMT

US Session: Orders and Options Watch Print E-mail
Feb 03 17 14:09 GMT

EUR: The single currency dropped briefly to 1.0712 before staging a rebound in NY morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.0780, 1.0800-05 and 1.0820-30 (stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.0850-55, 1.0885 and 1.0900. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0730, 1.0700-10 and 1.0680, buying interest is tipped at 1.0655-60, 1.0625-30 and 1.0600.

GBP: Cable also recovered from intra-day low of 1.2460 after NFP, however, offers are still noted at 1.2530-40, 1.2560, 1.2580 and 1.2600, sell orders are expected at 1.2620, 1.2650 and 1.2680, selling interest should emerge around 1.2700-05, 1.2725-30 and 1.2750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2480 and 1.2450-60, buy orders are reported at 1.2430 and 1.2400.

CHF: Dollar has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 0.9989, however, bids are still noted at 0.9915-20, 0.9900 and 0.9860-70 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 0.9850 and 0.9825-30, buying interest should emerge around 0.9800 and 0.9770. On the upside, offers are seen at 0.9965-70 and 0.9990-00, sell orders are reported at 1.0030 and 1.0050, selling interest is tipped at 1.0080, 1.0100 and 1.0135-40.

JPY: The greenback met resistance at 113.49 and has retreated sharply after NFP, however, bids are still noted at 112.45-50 and 112.20-25, buy orders are expected at 112.00 and 111.85, buying interest is tipped at 111.50 and 111.00. On the upside, offers are seen at 113.00-05, 113.20-25 and 113.45-50, sell orders are reported at 113.80 and 114.00, selling interest is tipped at 114.30 and 114.50.

 

