US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency dropped today and bids at 1.0730 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.0700-10 and 1.0680, buying interest should emerge around 1.0655-60, 1.0630 and 1.0600. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0750, 1.0775-80 and 1.0800 (strong with stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.0830 and 1.0850-55, selling interest is tipped at 1.0885 and 1.0900. GBP: Cable traded defensively today but bids are still noted at 1.2445-50, 1.2420 and 1.2400, buy orders are reported at 1.2380, 1.2350 and 1.2300. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2485, 1.2500 and 1.2520, sell orders are expected at 1.2550-60, 1.2580 and 1.2600, selling interest should emerge around 1.2620 and 1.2650. CHF: Dollar rebounded today after holding just above 0.9900, however, offers are still noted at 0.9960-70 and 0.9990-00, sell orders are reported at 1.0020 and 1.0045 (stops above) selling interest is tipped at 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9930-35, 0.9905-10 and 0.9880, buy orders are expected at 0.9860 (stops below), 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback remained under pressure, offers are still noted at 112.80-85 and 113.00, sell orders are reported at 113.20 and 113.50, selling interest is tipped at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.00 and 111.80, buy orders are expected at 1111.65 and 111.50, buying interest should emerge around 111.30 and 111.00.