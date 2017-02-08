<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: Euro found support at 1.0640 and has recovered in NY morning, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, offers are still noted at 1.0680-85, 1.0700-05 and 1.0730, sell orders are reported at 1.0750 and 1.0780-85, selling interest is tipped at 1.0800 with stops above. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0625-35 (stops below 1.0620), 1.0600 and 1.0580, buy orders are expected at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable traded narrowly today and further sideways trading is in store, offers are noted at 1.2525, 1.2550-55 and 1.2580, selling interest is tipped at 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650, sellers are awaiting at 1.2685 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2475, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buy orders are expected at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50, buying interest should emerge around 1.2320 and 1.2300. CHF: Dollar has retreated after faltering below resistance at 1.0007, offers are still noted at 1.0000-05, 1.0020 and 1.0045 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9955-65, 0.9930-35 and 0.9900-05, buy orders are expected at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below), buying interest should emerge around 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback has retreated on active cross-buying in yen, offers are lowered to 112.40-50, 112.80-85 and 113.00, sell orders are reported at 113.20 and 113.50, selling interest is tipped at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 111.80 and 111.65, buy orders are expected at 111.50, 111.30 and 111.00.