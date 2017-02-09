<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: Euro continued faltering below resistance at 1.0714 and has retreated again, offers are still noted at 1.0710-15 and 1.0730, sell orders are reported at 1.0750 and 1.0780-85, selling interest is tipped at 1.0800 with stops above. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0655-60, 1.0625-35 (stops below 1.0620) and 1.0600, buy orders are expected at 1.0580 and 1.0550, buying interest should emerge around 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable has risen again after brief pullback, offers at 1.2525-30, 1.2550-55 and 1.2580 filled, however, selling interest is tipped at 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650, sellers are awaiting at 1.2685 and 1.2700. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.2540-45, 1.2520-25, buyers are seen at 1.2475, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buy orders are expected at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50, buying interest should emerge around 1.2320 and 1.2300. CHF: Dollar has rebounded again and offers at 0.9980 and 1.0000 were filled but sellers are noted at 1.0005 and 1.0020, sell orders are reported at 1.0045 (stops above), 1.0075-80 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9950, 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below), buy orders are expected at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below), buying interest should emerge around 0.9825-30 and 0.9800. JPY: The greenback has continued edging higher, however, offers are still noted at 112.55-60, 112.80-85 and 113.00, sell orders are reported at 113.20 and 113.50, selling interest is tipped at 113.80 and 114.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.00, 111.80 and 111.65, buy orders are expected at 111.50, 111.30 and 111.00.