<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency traded in relatively narrow range today, offers are still noted at 1.0660-65 and 1.0680, sell orders are reported at 1.0700-05, 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0600 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable rebounded today and offers at 1.2525-30 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.2550-55 and 1.2580, selling interest is tipped at 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2470-75, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buy orders are expected at 1.2400 and 1.2380, buying interest should emerge around 1.2345-50 and 1.2320, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2300. CHF: Dollar remained confined inside familiar range, bids are seen at 1.0015, 1.0000 and 0.9970-75, buy orders are expected at 0.9950, 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below), buyers are awaiting at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below). On the upside, offers remain at 1.0060-70 and 1.0090-95, sell orders are reported at 1.0120-25 (stops above) and 1.0150. JPY: The greenback retreated after running into resistance at 114.17, offers are still noted at 114.00 and 114.20, sell orders are reported at 114.50, 114.75 and 115.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.35-40, 113.20 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.85 (stops below), 112.50 and further out around 112.00.