<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency traded narrowly today, however, offers are still noted at 1.0650-60 and 1.0680, sell orders are reported at 1.0700-05, 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0600-05 and 1.0580, buying interest should emerge around 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500. GBP: Cable has remained under pressure after intra-day selloff, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2450 and 1.2430, buyers are awaiting at 1.2400 and 1.2380, buying interest should emerge around 1.2345-50 and 1.2320, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.2300.

On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2500-10, 1.2535-40 and 1.2550 (stops above), sell orders are expected at 1.2580 and 1.2600, selling interest is tipped at 1.2630 and 1.2650. CHF: Dollar remained confined in narrow range, however, bids are seen at 1.0015, 1.0000 and 0.9970-75, buy orders are expected at 0.9950, 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below), buyers are awaiting at 0.9880 and 0.9860 (stops below). On the upside, offers remain at 1.0065-70 and 1.0090-95, sell orders are reported at 1.0120-25 (stops above) and 1.0150. JPY: The greenback remained locked in familiar range, however, offers are still noted at 113.60, 113.80 and 114.00, sell orders are reported at 114.20 and 114.50, selling interest is tipped at 114.75 and 115.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.20-25 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.80-85 (stops below), 112.50 and further out around 112.00.