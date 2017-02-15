<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency remained under pressure, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.0520, 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buying interest is tipped at 1.0450, 1.0430 and 1.0400. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0580-85, 1.0600 and 1.0630, selling interest should emerge around 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-05. GBP: Cable traded lower after falling initially in London morning, however, buy orders are reported at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50, buying interest is tipped at 1.2330 and 1.2300. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2460-65, 1.2480 and 1.2500, sell orders are expected at 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2580, selling interest should emerge around 1.2600, 1.2630 and 1.2650. CHF: Dollar has maintained a firm undertone but sell orders are still noted at 1.0100 and 1.0120-25 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 1.0150, 1.0170 and 1.0195-00. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0055-60, 1.0030 and 1.0015, buy orders are expected at 1.0000, 0.9970-75 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below). JPY: The greenback continued trading with a firm bias, however, sell orders are still noted at 114.60, 114.75-80 and 115.00, offers are reported at 115.20, 115.20 and 115.60-65 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 115.85 and 116.00. On the downside, bids are seen at 114.20-25, 114.00 and 113.80, buy orders are expected at 113.50,113.20 and 113.00, buying interest should emerge around 112.80 and 112.50.