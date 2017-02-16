<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has maintained a firm undertone, offers at 1.0650 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0680 and 1.0700-05, selling interest is tipped at 1.0730 and 1.0750. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0600, 1.0585 and 1.0550, buy orders are expected at 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest should emerge around 1.0485, 1.0450 and 1.0430. GBP: Cable has eased from 1.2524, sell orders are still noted at 1.2525 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2580 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.2465, 1.2450 and 1.2430, buying interest should emerge around 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. CHF: Dollar has remained under pressure, bids at 1.0000 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 0.9990, 0.9970-75 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930-35 (stops below) and 0.9900-05 (more stops below). On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0025-30, 1.0050-55 and 1.0075-80, sell orders are expected at 1.0100 and 1.0120-25 (stops above), selling interest is tipped at 1.0150, 1.0170 and 1.0195-00. JPY: The greenback bounced off low of 113.48, buy orders are still noted at 113.45-50, 113.20 and 113.00, buying interest is tipped at 112.80 and 112.50. On the upside, offers are now seen at 114.00-05, 114.20 and 114.35, sell orders are expected at 114.50, 114.75-80 and 115.00 (stops above), selling interest should emerge around 115.20 and 115.50 (stops above).