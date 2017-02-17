<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency met resistance at 1.0680 and retreated, sell orders are still noted at 1.0680 and 1.0700-05, selling interest is tipped at 1.0730 and 1.0750, offers are reported at 1.0780 and 1.0800. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0630, 1.0600 and 1.0585, buy orders are expected at 1.0550, 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest should emerge around 1.0485, 1.0450 and 1.0430. GBP: Cable dropped quite sharply to 1.2391 before recovering, bids at 1.2400 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 1.2380 and 1.2345-50 (stops below). On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2450-60, 1.2500 and 1.2520, sell orders are expected at 1.2550, 1.2580 and 1.2600. CHF: Dollar recovered after finding support at 0.9967 but offers are still noted at 1.0005-10, 1.0030 and 1.0060, sell orders are reported at 1.0085 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 0.9965 and 0.9950, buy orders are expected at 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below). JPY: The greenback has remained under pressure and bids at 112.80 were filled but buying interest is tipped at 112.50 and 112.20-25, mixture of bids and stops is located at 111.90-00. On the upside, offers are lowered to 113.00, 113.20-25 and 113.50, sell orders are expected at 113.80, 114.00-05 and 114.20, sellers are awaiting at 114.35, 114.50 and 114.75-80, selling interest should emerge around 115.00 (stops above), 115.20 and 115.50 (stops above).