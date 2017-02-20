<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency traded narrowly, bids are still noted at 1.0600, 1.0585 and 1.0550, buy orders are reported at 1.0520 and 1.0500, buying interest is tipped at 1.0480-85 and 1.0450. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0635, 1.0650 and 1.0680, sell orders are expected at 1.0700-05, 1.0730 and 1.0750.

GBP: Cable rebounded in London morning, however, sell orders are still noted at 1.2500, 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2580 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2420-30, 1.2400 and 1.2380 (stops below), buy orders are expected at 1.2345-50, 1.2330 and 1.2300.

CHF: Dollar has eased after meeting resistance at 1.0044, offers are still noted at 1.0045 and 1.0060, sell orders are reported at 1.0085 and 1.0100. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0000, 0.9965 and 0.9950, buy orders are expected at 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below).

JPY: The greenback remained confined within narrow range, offers are still noted at 113.25-30, 113.50 and 113.80-85, sell orders are reported at 114.00-05 and 114.20, selling interest is tipped at 114.35 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 113.00, 112.80 and 112.50, buy orders are expected at 112.30 and 112.00.