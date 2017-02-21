<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency extended intra-day decline through out European session, however, bids are still noted at 1.0520, 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buying interest is tipped at 1.0450, 1.0430 and 1.0400. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0570 and 1.0590-00, selling interest should emerge around 1.0620 and 1.0635, sell orders are expected at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-05. GBP: Cable slipped since London morning and bids at 1.2415 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2400 and 1.2380 (stops below), buying interest is tipped at 1.2345-50, 1.2330 and 1.2300. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2440, 1.2460 and 1.2480-85, sell orders are expected at 1.2500, 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest should emerge around 1.2580 and 1.2600. CHF: Dollar has rallied today, offers at 1.0100 were filled, however, sell orders are reported at 1.0130 and 1.0150, selling interest is tipped at 1.0180 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0050-60, 1.0020 and 1.0000, buy orders are expected at 0.9965 and 0.9950, buying interest should emerge around 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below). JPY: The greenback has maintained a firm undertone, however, offers are still noted at 113.80-85, 114.00-05 and 114.20, selling interest is tipped at 114.35 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are raised to 113.40, 113.20 and 113.00, buy orders are expected at 112.80 and 112.50, buying interest should emerge around 112.30 and 112.00.