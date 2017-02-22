ActionForex.com
US Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency remained under pressure, however, buy orders are reported at 1.0480-85, 1.0450 and 1.0430, buying interest is tipped at 1.0400 and 1.0370. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0520, 1.0550 and 1.0580, sell orders are expected at 1.0600 and 1.0620, selling interest should emerge around 1.0635 and 1.0650.

GBP: Cable retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2508 but buy orders are still noted 1.2415-20 and 1.2400, buying interest is tipped at 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2475-85, 1.2500 an 1.2520, sell orders are expected at 1.2550, 1.2575-80 and 1.2600.

CHF: Dollar maintained a firm undertone today, however, offers are still noted at 1.0140-50 and 1.0180, selling interest is tipped at 1.0200 and 1.0240-50. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0100, 1.0075-80 and 1.0050-60, buy orders are expected at 1.0020, 1.0000 and 0.9965, buying interest should emerge around 0.9950, 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below).

JPY: The greenback has remained weak after intra-day selloff, bids at 113.00 were filled but buy orders are still noted at 112.80 and 112.50, buying interest is tipped at 112.30 and 112.00. On the upside, offers are seen at 113.35-40, 113.60 and 113.80-85, sell orders are expected at 114.00-05, 114.20 and 114.35, selling interest should emerge around 114.50 and 114.70-75.

 

