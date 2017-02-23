<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has rebounded again in NY morning, however, offers are still noted at 1.0580, 1.0600 and 1.0620, selling interest is tipped at 1.0635 and 1.0650. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0530, 1.0500 and 1.0480-85, buy orders are expected at 1.0450 and 1.0430, buying interest should emerge around 1.0400 and 1.0370. GBP: Cable has edged higher again and offers at 1.2480-85 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.2500, 1.2520 and 1.2550, selling interest is tipped at 1.2575-80 and 1.2600. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.2475, 1.2450 and 1.2425-30, buy orders are expected at 1.2400, 1.2380 and 1.2345-50. CHF: Dollar traded lower after retreating from 1.0141, offers are still lowered to 1.0115-20, 1.0140-50 and 1.0180, selling interest is tipped at 1.0200 and 1.0240-50. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0075 and 1.0050-60, buy orders are expected at 1.0020, 1.0000 and 0.9965, buying interest should emerge around 0.9950, 0.9930 and 0.9900 (stops below). JPY: The greenback has slipped in NY morning, offers are lowered to 113.30-40, 113.65 and 113.80-85, sell orders are reported at 114.00-05 and 114.20, selling interest is tipped at 114.35 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.65 and 112.50, buy orders are expected at 112.30 and 112.00.