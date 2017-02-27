<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has edged higher after recovering from 1.0551, offers at 1.0600 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0605, 1.0620 and 1.0635, selling interest is tipped at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700-10. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0555-60, 1.0530 and 1.0500, buy orders are expected at 1.0480-85 and 1.0450, buying interest should emerge around 1.0430, 1.0400 and 1.0370. GBP: Cable recovered after falling to 1.2384, decent demand is still seen at 1.2375-80 (stops below), 1.2350 and 1.2330, buy orders are reported at 1.2300 and 1.2285, buying interest is tipped at 1.2265 and 1.2250. On the upside, offers are noted at 1.2450, 1.2480 and 1.2500, sell orders are expected at 1.2520 and 1.2550. CHF: Dollar traded narrowly and further sideways trading is in store, offers are still noted at 1.0085-90 and 1.0105, sell orders are reported at 1.0130 and 1.0150. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0050, 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950. JPY: The greenback bounced in NY morning and offers at 112.35 were filled, however, sell orders are still noted at 112.50-55 and 112.85, selling interest is tipped at 113.00, 113.25-30 and 113.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 112.00, 111.85 and 111.50, buying interest should emerge around 111.30 and 111.00.