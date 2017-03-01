<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US Session: Orders and Options Watch

EUR: The single currency has fallen again after brief recovery, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.0500, 1.0480-85 and 1.0450. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.0560-76, 1.0600 and 1.0620, sell orders are expected at 1.0635 and 1.0650, selling interest should emerge around 1.0780 and 1.0700.

GBP: Cable has dropped sharply in NY morning, bids at 1.2350, 1.2320 and 1.2300 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2285 and 1.2265, buying interest is tipped at 1.2255 and 1.2220. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.2345-50, 1.2380 and 1.2405-10, sell orders are expected at 1.2450, 1.2470 and 1.2500, selling interest should emerge around 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2580.

CHF: Dollar has rallied today, offers at 1.0115-20 were filled but sell orders are reported at 1.0130 and 1.0150, selling interest is tipped at 1.0170 and 1.0200. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0080-85, 1.0050 and 1.0030, buying interest is tipped at 1.0000, 0.9980 and 0.9950.

JPY: The greenback continued moving higher, offer at 113.80 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 114.00, 114.20-25 and 114.50. On the downside, bids are raised to 113.40-50, 113.00 and 112.75-80, buy orders are expected at 112.50, 112.20 and 112.00, buying interest is tipped at 111.85, 111.50 and 111.30.