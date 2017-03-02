<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has fallen again and bids at 1.0515-20 were filled, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.0490-95 and 1.0470, buying interest is tipped at 1.0450 and 1.0420, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.0390-00. On the upside, offers are lowered to 1.0540-45, 1.0575 and 1.0600, sell orders are reported at 1.0620, 1.0635 and 1.0650, selling interest should emerge around 1.0780 and 1.0700. GBP: Cable has traded defensively today, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2250-55 and 1.2220, buying interest is tipped at 1.2200 and 1.2170. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2310, 1.2330 and 1.2345-50, sell orders are expected at 1.2380 and 1.2405-10, sellers are awaiting at 1.2450, 1.2470 and 1.2500, selling interest should emerge around 1.2520, 1.2550 and 1.2580. CHF: Dollar has surged again and offers at 1.0130 were filled, however, sell orders are still noted at 1.0150 and 1.0170, mixture of offers and stops is located at 1.0200-10. On the downside, bids are raised to 1.0095-00, 1.0065 and 1.0050, buy orders are expected at 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950. JPY: The greenback has continued moving higher after recent rally, however, sell orders are still noted at 114.50 and 114.70-75, mixture of offers and stops is located at 115.00-10. On the downside, bids are raised to 114.10-15, 113.80-90 and 113.45-50, buy orders are expected at 113.00-10, 112.75-80 and 112.50, buyers are awaiting at 112.20 and 112.00, buying interest is tipped at 111.85, 111.50 and 111.30.