US Session: Orders and Options Watch EUR: The single currency has staged a strong rebound, offers at 1.0530, 1.0545 and 1.0570 were filled but sell orders are still noted at 1.0575, 1.0600, 1.0620 and 1.0635, selling interest is tipped at 1.0650, 1.0680 and 1.0700. On the downside, bids are seen at 1.0535-40, 1.0510 and 1.0490-95, buying interest should emerge around 1.0470, 1.0450 and 1.0420, mixture of bids and stops is located at 1.0390-00. GBP: Cable has remained weak, however, buy orders are still noted at 1.2200-10 and 1.2170, buying interest is tipped at 1.2150 and 1.2120-25. On the upside, offers are seen at 1.2270-80, 1.2300-10 and 1.2330, sell orders are expected at 1.2345-50, 1.2380 and 1.2405-10, sellers are awaiting at 1.2450, 1.2470 and 1.2500. CHF: Dollar has slipped today but bids are still noted at 1.0095, 1.0065 and 1.0050, buy orders are expected at 1.0030 and 1.0000, buying interest is tipped at 0.9980 and 0.9950. On the downside, sell orders are seen at 1.0120, 1.0150 and 1.0170, mixture of offers and stops is located at 1.0200-10. JPY: The greenback has maintained a firm undertone, however, offers are still noted at 114.60-70 and 115.00, sell orders are reported at 115.25-30 and 115.50. On the downside, bids are seen at 114.00-05, 113.80-85 and 113.45-50, buy orders are expected at 113.00-10, 112.75-80 and 112.50, buyers are awaiting at 112.20 and 112.00, buying interest is tipped at 111.85, 111.50 and 111.30.