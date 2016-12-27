<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3420; (P) 1.3470; (R1) 1.3531; More... Further rise could still be seen in USD/CAD for 1.3588 resistance. At this point, we still do not favor a break there. Break of 1.3357 support will turn bias to the downside for 1.3080. Overall, price actions from 1.2460 are still viewed as a consolidation pattern. Break of 1.3008 will confirm that it's completed. In that case, deeper decline would seen to retest 1.2460 low. However, above 1.3588 will target next fibonacci level at 1.3838. In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4689 medium term top are seen as a correction pattern. The first leg has completed at 1.2460. The second leg is possibly finished at 1.3588 too after hitting 50% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3575. Break of 1.3005 would likely resume the fall from 1.4689 through 1.2460 to 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. We'd start to look for reversal signal below 1.2460 to complete the correction. In case of another rise, we'll look for topping sign at 61.8% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3838. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box