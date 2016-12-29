<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3530; (P) 1.3564; (R1) 1.3590; More... USD/CAD breached 1.3588 briefly to 1.3598 but failed to sustain. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. We'd stay cautious on strong resistance from 1.3588 to limit upside and bring near term reversal. Break of 1.3471 support should confirm near term topping, with bearish divergence condition in 4 hours MACD. In that case, intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.3080 support. Sustained break of 1.3588, though, will target next fibonacci level at 1.3838. Overall, price actions from 1.2460 low are still viewed as a corrective move. In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4689 medium term top are seen as a correction pattern. The first leg has completed at 1.2460. The second leg is possibly finished at 1.3588 too after hitting 50% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3575. Break of 1.3005 would likely resume the fall from 1.4689 through 1.2460 to 50% retracement of 0.9406 to 1.4689 at 1.2048. We'd start to look for reversal signal below 1.2460 to complete the correction. In case of another rise, we'll look for topping sign at 61.8% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3838. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box