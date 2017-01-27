ActionForex.com
Jan 27 06:20 GMT

USD/CAD Daily Outlook Print E-mail
USDCAD Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 27 17 05:20 GMT

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3055; (P) 1.3092; (R1) 1.3133; More...

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral for the moment. At this point, we're still slightly favoring the case that consolidation pattern from 1.3588 is completed with three waves down to 1.3017. Above 1.3387 will target 1.3598 resistance. Break there will extend the whole choppy rise from 1.2460 to next fibonacci level at 1.3838. However, break of 1.3017 will indicate completion of rise from 1.2460 and turn outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4689 medium term top are seen as a correction pattern. The first leg has completed at 1.2460. The second leg is still in progress and could target 61.8% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3838. As rise from 1.2460 is seen as a corrective move, we'd look for reversal signal above 1.3838. Meanwhile, break of 1.3017 will likely start the third leg to 1.2460 and below.

USD/CAD 4 Hours Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart

