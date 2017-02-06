<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2985; (P) 1.3029; (R1) 1.3065; More... USD/CAD is staying in consolidation from 1.2968 and intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. Overall development affirmed the view that corrective rise from 1.2460 has completed at 1.3598 already, after hitting 50% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.3838. Therefore, deeper decline is expected as long as 1.3168 minor resistance holds. Break of 1.2968 should pave the way to retest 1.2460 low. However, on the upside, break of 1.3168 will mix up the near term outlook and turn focus back to 1.3387 resistance first. In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4689 medium term top are seen as a correction pattern. The first leg has completed at 1.2460. The second leg could be completed at 1.3598 and fall from there is tentatively seen as the third leg. Break of 1.2460 will target 50% retracement of 0.9460 to 1.4689 at 1.2075 before completing the correction. In case of another rise, we'd look for reversal signal above 61.8% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3838. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box