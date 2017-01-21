<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD Weekly Outlook USD/CAD's strong rebound from 1.3017 argues that price actions from 1.3588 are merely a three wave consolidation pattern. It could also be completed at 1.3017 already. Initial bias stays mildly on the upside this week for 1.3598 resistance. Break will extend the whole choppy rise from 1.2460 to next fibonacci level at 1.3838. On the downside, below 1.3235 minor support will turn focus back to 1.3017 instead. In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4689 medium term top are seen as a correction pattern. The first leg has completed at 1.2460. The second leg is still in progress and could target 61.8% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3838. As rise from 1.2460 is seen as a corrective move, we'd look for reversal signal above 1.3838. Meanwhile, break of 1.3017 will likely start the third leg to 1.2460 and below. In the longer term picture, rise from 0.9056 (2007 low) is viewed as a long term up trend. It's taking a breath after hitting 1.4689. But such rise expected to resume later to test 1.6196 down the road. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box