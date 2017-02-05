<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CAD Weekly Outlook USD/CAD dropped further to as low as 1.2968 last week before turning sideway. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Current development affirmed the case that corrective rise from 1.2460 has completed at 1.3598 already, after hitting 50% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.3838. Deeper fall is expected as long as 1.3168 minor resistance holds. Break of 1.2968 should pave the way to retest 1.2460 low. However, on the upside, break of 1.3168 will mix up the near term outlook and turn focus back to 1.3387 resistance first. In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4689 medium term top are seen as a correction pattern. The first leg has completed at 1.2460. The second leg could be completed at 1.3598 and fall from there is tentatively seen as the third leg. Break of 1.2460 will target 50% retracement of 0.9460 to 1.4689 at 1.2075 before completing the correction. In case of another rise, we'd look for reversal signal above 61.8% retracement of 1.4689 to 1.2460 at 1.3838. In the longer term picture, rise from 0.9056 (2007 low) is viewed as a long term up trend. It's taking a breath after hitting 1.4689. But such rise expected to resume later to test 1.6196 down the road. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box