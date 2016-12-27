<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0226; (P) 1.0247; (R1) 1.0277; More..... USD/CHF continues to be bounded in consolidation pattern from 1.0342. Intraday bias remains neutral for sideway consolidations. In case of another fall, downside of retreat should be contained above 1.0082 minor support and bring rally resumption. Sustained break of 1.0327 key resistance will confirm up trend resumption and target 61.8% projection of 0.9548 to 1.0190 from 1.0019 at 1.0416 and then 100% projection at 1.0661. In the bigger picture, the corrective fall from 1.0327 should have completed at 0.9443 already. Rise from 0.9443 could be resuming the long term rally from 2011 low at 0.7065. But decisive break of 1.0327 is needed to confirm. In that case, next medium term upside target will be 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Rejection from 1.0327 will extend the sideway pattern with another fall. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box