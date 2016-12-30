<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0195; (P) 1.0239; (R1) 1.0273; More..... USD/CHF spiked lower and breached 1.0082 support. However, as the pair quickly recovered back, intraday bias stays neutral first. Price actions form 1.0342 is seen as a corrective pattern. As long as 1.0019 support holds, near term outlook remains bullish for further rally. Sustained break of 1.0327 key resistance will confirm up trend resumption and target 61.8% projection of 0.9548 to 1.0190 from 1.0019 at 1.0416 and then 100% projection at 1.0661. However, break of 1.0019 should confirm rejection from 1.0327 and turn near term outlook bearish. In the bigger picture, the corrective fall from 1.0327 should have completed at 0.9443 already. Rise from 0.9443 could be resuming the long term rally from 2011 low at 0.7065. But decisive break of 1.0327 is needed to confirm. In that case, next medium term upside target will be 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Rejection from 1.0327 will extend the sideway pattern with another fall back to 0.9443/9540 support zone. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box