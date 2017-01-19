ActionForex.com
Jan 19 17

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0028; (P) 1.0051; (R1) 1.0096; More.....

With 1.0135 minor resistance intact, deeper fall could be seen in USD/CHF. Rise from 0.9443 could have completed at 1.0342 already, after failing to sustain above 1.0327 key resistance. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.9443/9548 support zone. On the upside, above 1.0135 minor resistance will turn focus back to 1.0342 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, rejection from 1.0327 resistance suggests that consolidation pattern from there is still in progress. Fall from 1.0342 is seen as the third leg and retest of 0.9443/9548 support zone could be seen. But we'd expect strong support from there to contain downside. At this point, we're still extend the larger rally to resume later to 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.

USD/CHF 4 Hours Chart

USD/CHF Daily Chart

