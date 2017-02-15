<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0033; (P) 1.0059; (R1) 1.0086; More..... USD/CHF's rebound from 0.9860 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.0040) will pave the way for a test on 1.0342 high. On the downside, below 0.9985 minor support will turn focus back to 0.9860 short term bottom instead. In the bigger picture, prior rejection from 1.0327 resistance argues that USD/CHF is staying in a medium term sideway pattern. In any case, decisive break of 1.0342 resistance is needed to confirm underlying strength. Otherwise, we'll stay neutral in the pair first. In case of another fall, we'd expect strong support from 0.9443/9548 support zone. Meanwhile firm break of 1.0342 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box