USD/CHF Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0058; (P) 1.0077; (R1) 1.0110; More..... USD/CHF is bounded in consolidation below 1.0140 temporary top and intraday bias stays neutral first. With 0.9966 support intact, further rise is in favor. Above 1.0140 will turn bias to the upside and target a test on 1.0342 resistance. Based on neutral medium term outlook, we'd be cautious on topping at around 1.0342. Meanwhile, break of 0.9966 will indicate completion of the rebound from 0.9860. And intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.9860. In the bigger picture, prior rejection from 1.0327 resistance argues that USD/CHF is staying in a medium term sideway pattern. In any case, decisive break of 1.0342 resistance is needed to confirm underlying strength. Otherwise, we'll stay neutral in the pair first. In case of another fall, we'd expect strong support from 0.9443/9548 support zone. Meanwhile firm break of 1.0342 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.