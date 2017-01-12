ActionForex.com
Jan 12 15:30 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook Print E-mail
USDCHF Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 12 17 14:16 GMT

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0078; (P) 1.0162; (R1) 1.0224; More.....

USD/CHF is staying in the consolidation pattern from 1.0342 and intraday bias remains neutral. Another fall cannot be ruled out. But in that case, we'd expect strong support from 1.0019 to contain downside and bring rally resumption. Firm break of 1.0342 will confirm up trend resumption. However, sustained break of 1.0019 will indicate near term reversal and could bring deeper fall bring to 0.9443/9548 support zone.

In the bigger picture, the corrective fall from 1.0327 should have completed at 0.9443 already. Rise from 0.9443 could be resuming the long term rally from 2011 low at 0.7065. But decisive break of 1.0327 is needed to confirm. In that case, next medium term upside target will be 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Rejection from 1.0327 will extend the sideway pattern with another fall back to 0.9443/9548 support zone.

USD/CHF 4 Hours Chart

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box
 

Latest in Technical Outlook
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Action Insight Newsletter
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.