Jan 23

Jan 23 17

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9986; (P) 1.0040; (R1) 1.0066; More.....

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. As noted before, rise from 0.9443 has completed at 1.0342 already, after failing to sustain above 1.0327 key resistance. Fall from there would now target 61.8% retracement of 0.9443 to 1.0342 at 0.9786 and below. On the upside, break of 1.0121 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, near term outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rejection from 1.0327 resistance suggests that consolidation pattern from there is still in progress. Fall from 1.0342 is seen as the third leg and retest of 0.9443/9548 support zone could be seen. But we'd expect strong support from there to contain downside. At this point, we're still expect the larger rally to resume later to 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.

USD/CHF 4 Hours Chart

USD/CHF Daily Chart

