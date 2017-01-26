<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9963; (P) 0.9994; (R1) 1.0022; More..... Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with temporary low formed at 0.9958. With 1.0121 minor resistance intact, deeper decline is still expected. As noted before, rise from 0.9443 has completed at 1.0342 already, after failing to sustain above 1.0327 key resistance. Fall from there would now target 61.8% retracement of 0.9443 to 1.0342 at 0.9786 and below. On the upside, break of 1.0121 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, near term outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery. In the bigger picture, rejection from 1.0327 resistance suggests that consolidation pattern from there is still in progress. Fall from 1.0342 is seen as the third leg and retest of 0.9443/9548 support zone could be seen. But we'd expect strong support from there to contain downside. At this point, we're still expect the larger rally to resume later to 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box