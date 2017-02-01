<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9907; (P) 0.9975; (R1) 1.0018; More..... Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment as decline from 1.0342 is still in progress. Such fall is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0327 and should now extend to 61.8% retracement of 0.9443 to 1.0342 at 0.9786 and below. On the upside, break of 1.0043 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay mildly bearish in case of recovery. In the bigger picture, rejection from 1.0327 resistance suggests that consolidation pattern from there is still in progress. Fall from 1.0342 is seen as the third leg and retest of 0.9443/9548 support zone could be seen. But we'd expect strong support from there to contain downside. At this point, we're still expecting the larger rally to resume later to 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box