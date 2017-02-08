ActionForex.com
Feb 08 14:07 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook Print E-mail
USDCHF Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Feb 08 17 13:29 GMT

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9916; (P) 0.9961; (R1) 1.0021; More.....

USD/CHF is staying in the consolidation from 0.9860 and intraday bias remains neutral. With 1.0043 minor resistance intact, deeper decline is expected. Current fall from 1.0342 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0327. Below 0.9860 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.9443 to 1.0342 at 0.9786 and below. On the upside, break of 1.0043 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside.

In the bigger picture, rejection from 1.0327 resistance suggests that consolidation pattern from there is still in progress. Fall from 1.0342 is seen as the third leg and retest of 0.9443/9548 support zone could be seen. But we'd expect strong support from there to contain downside. At this point, we're still expecting the larger rally to resume later to 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359, after the consolidation completes.

USD/CHF 4 Hours Chart

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box
 

Latest in Technical Outlook
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Action Insight Newsletter
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.